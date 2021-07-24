Population 941?

“Population 941,” reads the sign leading into Walker.

We wonder what the real number of people living and visiting Walker this summer actually is! It is incredible to watch our business employees working tirelessly to accommodate all of us for food, gas, healthcare, prescriptions, gifts, et cetera, — with signs in some places asking us to have patience.

We all owe patience, understanding, thank yous and gratitude. Please demonstrate your appreciation in any way, to acknowledge their dedication to customer service.

Dee Oliver

Margie Ryan

Walker residents

