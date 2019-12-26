Respect each other’s
opinions
A few days ago, I glanced at some articles in The Pilot-Independent, and I was left with an unsettling feeling. A feeling of disappointment, a feeling like being back in kindergarten where words were thrown out carelessly and sometimes viciously.
We talk about being a more advance society, a more caring culture, but I would disagree. We call people names like “uneducated,” “narcissist,” “racist,” etc., yet fail to truly understand or respect their opinion. I think we are more concerned about being right in our own eyes than listening to someone(s) who may disagree with our point of view.
A few years ago, I read a book discussing how narcissism was exponentially increasing in America. I remember struggling with the shocking statistics from studies the book quoted, yet sadly admitting to myself noticing a change in how more and more people have to be right, and the inability to consider others beyond themselves. Has our self-centerness lowered the honor of sportsmanship to the point it is now okay to trounce another team by 50 points or more and be proud of it? I’m afraid we are losing our way as a culture, acting more like children than reasonable adults.
Change starts with each of us, making decisions to respect each other’s opinions, to be humble, and not name calling in order to degrade a person. I know this will be a New Year’s resolution for me – to think before I speak, to try to be more respectful even though I don’t agree with someone’s opinion, and to put others before myself.
Sincerely,
Loren Fritze
Hackensack
