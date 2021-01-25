Responding to: are we being manipulated?
Recent conversation in the media echoed the opinion of Mr. [Jim] Puffer in his earlier editorial letter. There was discussion regarding freedom of speech and the power of social media giants. There was discussion on other concerns for democracy. None of them related to media manipulation.
Unless you live under a rock, you are barraged by media manipulation. It is not a new phenomena. After all, our founding father, Mr. [Benjamin] Franklin was a master at it. Persuasive presentation was one of his strengths.
Let’s see, there was his brother’s newspaper, (where Franklin apprenticed), The New England Courant, that scathingly attacked the influential Cotton Mather. Then, there was Silence Dogood, the nonexistent celebrity writer Franklin anonymously used to promote his 16-year-old thoughts. And what of Thomas Paine who wrote the compelling political pamphlet, “Common Sense,” which tilted the founders debate toward independence?
As long as we continue to protect our right to have a choice of media, we are free. When there is no choice, we are not.
Technology and power? Twitter and Facebook deciding who speaks in America? It doesn’t sound good, but what is the standard; who sets it? Can we decide as a society to agree on certain principles? What if violence is being incited? What if the rhetoric for inciting is there, but veiled or vague? How do we determine the significance?
How do we identify the truth? How do we identify lies? Lies are tools that support prejudices, suspicions and conspiracy theories. Lies can lead to fascism.
Could it be that we are at the place where there is only opinion and no facts? One man who spoke out in the media was Tim Snyder, a Yale history professor and scholar on the Holocaust. His book is “On Tyranny,” warns that accepting untruth is a precondition of tyranny, i.e. post-truth is pre-fascism.
If we honor the truth and rule of law, we can affirm our institutions and commitment to those principles, each in some way. If we are a true democracy, and we believe in that democracy, we can and should do something to promote it. Like Mr. Puffer, we can create conversation. It’s a start.
Wendy Paul
Hackensack
