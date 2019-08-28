The Walker American Legion Riders Post 134 thanks all those who helped make our ninth annual “Ride for Vets” held Aug. 17 a huge success. The generous contributions of individuals, organizations, and area businesses made it possible for us to raise more than $7,200. The money raised will go to Veteran causes in our city, county, and state.

Special thanks to our sponsors: Hardee’s, Moondance, Paul Bunyan Communications, Amity Graphics, ITS for its generous signage and cash contributions, and to Pro-Tow for providing the trail vehicle.

A special shout out to the Walker American Legion for providing us a place to host the ride, providing the after ride spaghetti meal and the Honor Guard for their participation in the opening ceremonies, and to the Hackensack and Backus Legions and Outing BP for the rest stops along the route.

Thank you to the Crow Wing, Hubbard and Cass county Sheriff’s Offices, Walker Police, and Walker Joint Fire Department for their help in keeping the public and our riders safe.

We will hold this ride again next year and are proud to be a part of the Walker community that supports veteran’s causes and outreach efforts.

Mark Whade

Walker Legion Rider

