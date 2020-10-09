A big Rotary ‘thank you!’
The Walker Rotary wants to sincerely thank all who helped make our first televised live auction a smashing success
To Leech Lake TV for broadcasting the event, Arvig for donating the phone lines, The Pilot-Independent, to all our donors who were so generous with their donations, and all of our volunteers who graciously donated their time, talents and resources — we couldn’t have done this without you!
Walker Rotary Club
