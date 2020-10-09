A big Rotary ‘thank you!’

The Walker Rotary wants to sincerely thank all who helped make our first televised live auction a smashing success

To Leech Lake TV for broadcasting the event, Arvig for donating the phone lines, The Pilot-Independent, to all our donors who were so generous with their donations, and all of our volunteers who graciously donated their time, talents and resources — we couldn’t have done this without you!

Walker Rotary Club

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments