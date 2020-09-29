Sen Eichorn is best
candidate for District 5
The Democratic District 5 Senate candidate Rita Albrecht is the worst candidate Democrats have ever endorsed for this office. As mayor of Bemidji for eight years, she is leaving Bemidji an estimated $70 to $75 million in debt.
Albrecht promoted the largest hotel next to the event center in northern Minnesota, except Duluth, only to [have it face] foreclosure in two years. The city lost $700K plus in-hard cash — $8 million was lost by contractors, investors and banks. Property taxes over the last 10 years have risen 102 percent. The event center is a financial disaster costing taxpayer $500 to $600K annually.
This past year she used taxpayer money to buy $1.1 million of commercial property and took it off the tax rolls; then complains Bemidji has the least property to tax of any city in Minnesota. Rita made taxpayers bond $4.1 million to build a liquor store that pays no property tax or income taxes. All this to compete with private businesses hoping they will close, monopolizing liquor business for city liquor stores.
Her mayorship experienced a $100,000 embezzlement that the state auditor caught that she should have known about. Albrecht is a financial disaster and nightmare for citizens who pay the taxes. Albrecht is the worst.
The panhandling and loitering on the streets and byways are at record levels. Rita called business owners Luddites; did not gain any popularity with the business community.
Her demonstration of spending, taxing, left-wing tactics and high handedness is not what we need at the state level. Is this a senator you want representing District 5?
Justin Eichorn, the incumbent, is the best candidate for District 5. He works hard and votes for our interests — jobs, mining, security and living the northern Minnesota life makes for a great choice in District 5 Senate. Justin Eichorn deserves your vote.
Rich Siegert
Bemidji
