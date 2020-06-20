Spraying of poisons is killing birds, bees, butterflies
I watched as the young man outfitted in a tight fitting googled eyed mask and respirator and a uniform covering all exposed skin sprayed the surrounding trees and vegetation with a powerful blower and a stream and mist of noxious poisonous chemicals filled the air. The bushes and tree limbs blew in all directions as the powerful blower filled the area with the poison.
At this time of year the natural insect eating dragonflies had filled the air by the hundreds and the many birds had been in the bushes and trees feeding and raising their young still defenseless in their nests. Other helpful bees, butterflies and insects rested among the foliage ... only temporarily.
The spray around just this one home killed few mosquitos, as it is dry and no sitting groundwater where they breed. How many birds, defenseless baby birds in their nests, dragonflies, butterflies, bees, fireflies, monarch caterpillars, hummingbirds and other creatures that many of us watch and admire were killed? Undoubtedly hundreds and many more than the few mosquitos present.
National Geographic, the National Audubon Society and other local news stories report the loss of up to 30 percent of our bird population in Minnesota and significant decrease in insects including pollinating bees and butterflies. (Google “decrease in bird populations in Minnesota” and “effect of mosquito spray on humans.”) And yet the killing goes on by homeowners unsuspecting of what the spraying of poison on their properties is doing to the environment. And why would a rational person spray and fill the air with poison around their home, a spray that you are advised to avoid, close your windows and keep your pets away from?
This year we have seen or felt no mosquitos at our home in the woods, yet the homeowners who pay people to spray are ignorant to the fact that a gentle breeze will blow mosquitos onto their property and their intentions are fruitless. Have some common sense and allow nature with birds and dragonflies to control the insects and save our birds, bees and butterflies so that they can do the job that nature created them for.
An added bonus is less pollutants in our air and waters, which is also good for the human species, and you can save some money to spend on your children or pets.
Gary Klatt
Breezy Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.