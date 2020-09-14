Stolen signs on County 37
Photo submitted

Stolen signs on County 37

It is so sad when folks steal signs expressing the political view points of residences. In the last two weeks $75 worth of Biden-Harris and Black Lives Matter signs have been taken in the day light from County Road 37.

I even made my own sign to replace a Black Lives Matter one. On this one I  wrote “Thou Shalt Not Steal”.. I guess I will just  make another one.

Martha Vetter

Laporte

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments