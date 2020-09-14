Stolen signs on County 37
It is so sad when folks steal signs expressing the political view points of residences. In the last two weeks $75 worth of Biden-Harris and Black Lives Matter signs have been taken in the day light from County Road 37.
I even made my own sign to replace a Black Lives Matter one. On this one I wrote “Thou Shalt Not Steal”.. I guess I will just make another one.
Martha Vetter
Laporte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.