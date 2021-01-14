Storming the U.S. Capitol was sedition
Jan. 6, 2021, is a day that will live in infamy as the day that the shining beacon of American freedom and democracy was dimmed by an armed mob that invaded the U.S. Capitol building and interrupted those Republican congressmen who were legally challenging the results of the 2020 presidential election.
Those who organized, participated in and encouraged this shameful act should be charged with sedition and treason, right up to the outgoing President Trump, and including those who failed to adequately protect the perimeter of the capitol.
Thankfully, the forces of democracy triumphed; the capitol was secured and our patriotic elected leaders returned to complete their duty to certify the election of our new president, Joe Biden.
The forbearance of the police and National Guard forces that day should be a model for police across the country to emulate in response to demonstrations by Black Lives Matter, gun rights organizations and those objecting to emergency coronavirus protection measures, as well as ordinary citizens being stopped or investigated for possible criminal activity.
I hope that all of us can move forward with renewed respect for the Constitution and laws of this country.
Patricia W. Scott
Brainerd
