Kudos to SuperOne Foods

Dean Morrill, thanks for the Around the Corner article on Mark McKenna and the wonderful staff of SuperOne Foods.

Steven and I moved to Bemidji three years ago when I retired from teaching at WHA. We still have deep roots in Walker.

SuperOne offers quality produce, meats, deli and bakery items. I’m not alone in discovering that SuperOne’s prices make worth my time and money to drive from Bemidji to shop.

The COVID pandemic changed where folks chose to shop. Mark and his staff truly are essential workers. They made SuperOne a clean, safe, welcoming and “normal” place to shop. They make the store run  efficiently.

I’ve always been impressed with the job opportunities for youth Super One makes available.

SuperOne Foods is a bonus for summer visitors. Many buy groceries before they go home. Hopefully the dream of a new store becomes a reality soon.

A big thank you and God bless to Mark and all the staff for quality food and service.

Rita Berry

Bemidji and formerly Walker

