Kudos to SuperOne Foods
Dean Morrill, thanks for the Around the Corner article on Mark McKenna and the wonderful staff of SuperOne Foods.
Steven and I moved to Bemidji three years ago when I retired from teaching at WHA. We still have deep roots in Walker.
SuperOne offers quality produce, meats, deli and bakery items. I’m not alone in discovering that SuperOne’s prices make worth my time and money to drive from Bemidji to shop.
The COVID pandemic changed where folks chose to shop. Mark and his staff truly are essential workers. They made SuperOne a clean, safe, welcoming and “normal” place to shop. They make the store run efficiently.
I’ve always been impressed with the job opportunities for youth Super One makes available.
SuperOne Foods is a bonus for summer visitors. Many buy groceries before they go home. Hopefully the dream of a new store becomes a reality soon.
A big thank you and God bless to Mark and all the staff for quality food and service.
Rita Berry
Bemidji and formerly Walker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.