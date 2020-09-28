Support for Cass County judges
I write to share my opinion regarding the two non-partisan election contests for District Court Judge, both chambered in Walker. I have practiced law for the last 34 years in the courtrooms of Cass, Itasca, Beltrami, Hubbard and Crow Wing counties. I have appeared before dozens of judges on a wide variety of cases.
My experience with Cass County judges is unique and extensive. I am writing this letter because most voters have little or no experience with the courts, and because I care deeply about judicial integrity.
The best choices in these two contests are the incumbents, the Honorable Jana Austad and the Honorable Chuck (Charles) Halverson. On the ballot they will have the word “incumbent” after their names, as required by Minn. Stat. 204B.36(5). These Judges are qualified, competent and fulfilling the requirements of the position. They have deep local roots, each with decades of legal experience to their credit. Although I don’t always agree with their decisions, I always respect their integrity, courtesy and conscientiousness.
Fortunately, for judicial appointments, there is a lengthy and vigorous vetting process that identifies appropriate candidates, followed by an interview and final selection by the governor. Both Judge Austad and Judge Halverson withstood this scrutiny and were appointed by Gov. Mark Dayton.
I have no desire to disparage their opponents, both of whom are hard-working, competent professionals. Cass County is fortunate to have their services in their current roles. However, the judicial status quo is reliable and effective, and stability in government is a much-needed commodity these days. The incumbents — the Honorable Jana Austad and the Honorable Chuck Halverson — are the best choices.
Larry A. Kimball
Walker
