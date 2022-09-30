Support for Jen Schultz
As long-time supporters of Jen Schultz, we want to share specifics as voters consider her candidacy against Pete Stauber for Congress. Voters have a clear choice.
Support for Jen Schultz
Jen served eight successful years in the Minnesota House, shepherding legislation through a divided House and Senate. A specialist in Health Care Economics, she served on various House committees, including Agriculture, Health, Human Services, Tax, Finance, Higher Ed, and the Great Lakes Commission. She helped pass bills regulating assisted living facilities, making health care more accessible and affordable, and protecting working people and underserved and vulnerable Minnesotans (the elderly, Native Americans).
We value Jen’s concern for others. She’s a tireless and accessible advocate, helping ordinary people find ways to resolve bureaucracy problems. She bridges the gap between different sides of an issue (endorsed by Labor and environmental groups), and her votes mirror what she says to voters. She’s been traveling Congressional District 8 (CD8) extensively this summer and fall meeting voters where they live.
Jen’s a firm believer in government investing in people and communities. She supports women’s right to make their own health care decisions; protecting people from violence and those with preexisting conditions; making insulin and baby formula available; and investing in infrastructure, manufacturing, and the service industry. She most definitely stands behind protecting our democracy.
Jen Schultz’s votes and actions are the antithesis of those of our current Congressman. We urge you to vote Nov. 8 for Jen Shultz for the U.S. House of Representatives, where she will truly represent the values of CD8.
Janet Magree, Patricia Michals and
Eileen Zeitz Hudelson
Duluth
