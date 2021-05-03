Support for Line 3
Spring is here, and many of our neighbors are spending time in their yards cleaning up after the winter, prepping for summer, and making general improvements because it’s the right thing to do. The same sort of thing is occurring with the Line 3 pipeline.
Since December, construction has been underway on the Line 3 pipeline project to address the issues with the aging pipeline, and to update and improve on this project that has been in our collective backyard for the past 60 years.
Maintaining and updating our infrastructure is no different than maintaining and updating our yards and homes. Some actions are out of need and some are out of want, but when it comes to the pipeline project, this replacement is being done out of great need to protect our environment and communities.
I’ve overheard numerous conversations and read many articles about the future of our state and nation’s energy policy. Many times, with the desire to move towards energy that is more green and cleaner. And while that is an aspirational place to be, the truth of the matter is that oil is, and will continue to be, an important part of our energy strategy.
Opponents of the project to replace the Line 3 pipeline typically argue that construction should be halted because of our aspirational goals. The challenge is that we live in reality, where we need to make sure there is safe and stable energy infrastructure for decades to come.
Minnesota uses oil. A lot of it. We use it to get us to and from work and to heat our homes. We are also home to a pipeline system that is more than 60 years old and is not operating at full capacity.
Amanda Lowe
Aitkin City Council member
