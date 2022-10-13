Support Jen Schultz for Congress
I’m voting for Jen Schultz for Congress. Why?
1. Jen will defend women’s rights to reproductive healthcare. As a healthcare economist, she knows that people struggling to afford medical care, mental health services, and insurance need real solutions. She also knows how to problem solve to create those solutions.
2. Jen believes in investing in people and education and supports fully funding police and first responders.
3. Jen works across party lines, as demonstrated by legislative successes during eight years in the MN House. One example: In the 2022 Legislature, where too little was accomplished, she played a key role in passing a bipartisan human services and policy bill that included investments to help those with mental health challenges and drug addictions.
4. Jen is beholden to the people. She rejects PAC funding and is relying on small dollar donations from citizens.
5. Jen supports research to protect our precious waters and environment and enable safe, sustainable mining and manufacturing.
6. Jen is responsive. She has freely shared her phone number with voters throughout her campaign.
A vote for Jen Schultz is also a vote against our incumbent congressperson who has become increasingly partisan and divisive in his language, has voted “no” time and time again against the interests of people in this district, and supported the Texas lawsuit that sought to overturn the will of the voters following the 2020 presidential election. He does not reflect the values and people of the Eighth Congressional District.
Join me in voting for Jen Schultz for Congress!
Barbara Keinath
Longville
