This November voters in Cass County will head to the polls to elect a variety of governmental positions, including supervisors of the Cass Soil and Water Conservation Districts (SWCD) If you live in one of the supervisor districts up for election and are interested in being involved with local water quality and natural resources issues, I encourage you to consider running for supervisor. Individuals can file with the county auditor from May 17 through May 31.
Positions on this year’s ballot will include Supervisor districts 5 and 1. District 1 includes the townships of Shingobee, Turtle Lake, Pine Lake, Leech Lake, Wilkinson, Pike Bay and Ottertail Point Peninsula. District 1 includes the townships of McKinley, Ansel, Poplar, Bull Moose, Bungo, Moose Lake, Walden, Maple, Wilson and Loon Lake.
SWCDs are local units of government, and supervisors are elected to four-year terms that are staggered to have two or three supervisors up for election every two years. We hold monthly business meetings and attend various conferences throughout the year. While we are not paid a salary, supervisors receive compensation for attending meetings and are reimbursed for expenses.
As chair of the Cass SWCD, I can attest to how rewarding it is to serve on the Board. We play an important role in addressing a wide variety of resource management issues aimed at protecting and improving water quality, properly managing wetlands and enhancing soil health. Our SWCD employees work with landowners and other government units in rural and urban settings to provide financial and technical assistance for conservation efforts.
A good example is the assistance we recently gave to the city of Walker by funding stormwater sediment retention structures during their Northside Street project last year. These structures will help prevent sediment and phosphorus from entering Walker Bay of Leech Lake. Learn more about SWCD elections and the SWCD’s work by visiting our website at http://co.cass.mn.us/government/county_directory/soil_and_water_conservation_district/home.php or calling our office at (218) 547-7241.
