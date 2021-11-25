Take the shot!
When 200,000 unvaccinated Americans die of COVID-19 within six months, one wonders, why?
We are in a war against an enemy we can’t see. We have the weapon to kill it. We also have the Second Amendment that allows us to bear arms.
So all you Americans who haven’t yet [gotten the vaccine], please pick up your weapon, “bare” your arms, and take the shot so we all will win the war!
PLEASE! Stop the spread before any more are dead. TAKE THE SHOT!
Gary Bakker
Walker
