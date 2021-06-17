Thanks for your support

Thank you to all who participated in our Cass County Friends of Youth, 4-H Benefit Golf Tournament at Tianna Golf Course.

Special thanks to the winners for returning your “winnings” to the fund to send our County Fair winners to special competitions and the State Fair. You are appreciated.

Due to “old age” and health, this was our last year  [with the benefit golf tournament]. Anyone else is welcome to take over the project.

Leo and Susan Bye-Elyea

Barb Fredricks

Gary Dawson

