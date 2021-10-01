Thank you from Hackensack Lions

The Hackensack Lions Club is thanking everyone for your support and free will donations at our pancake breakfasts this past summer.

 Your donations go directly to these local organizations: Paws and Claws, $775; Lending Library, $1,173; Hackensack Lakes Area Foundation, $2,309; Northwoods Arts Council, $1,888; Hackensack Dog Park, $1,386; for a total of $7,531.  

These organizations say “thank you” for your support.

Hackensack Lions Club

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments