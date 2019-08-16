A Big Thank You from the Civil Air Patrol

We would like to thank all who attended our pancake breakfast at Bresley Field on August 11. The weather wasn’t the greatest so there were few who flew in. But those who came by car certainly made up for it. We loved meeting and greeting all of you.

We would also like to extend our appreciation to those who helped us. We thank those who brought static displays: the Walker Fire Department, the Minnesota State Patrol, the Lakes Area Dive Team and the U.S. Forest Service who brought Smokey The Bear with them to celebrate his 75th birthday. They all did a great job of demonstrating their equipment, helping us to understand the important roles they play our lives. We also thank the Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, Super One Foods, Paul Wannarka and Pikedale Lodge. We couldn’t have done it without you.

We hope you had as much fun eating as we did serving. We look forward to seeing you again next year.

Tri-County Composite Squadron

Civil Air Patrol

