Thank you from WHS Class of 1949
Joan (Walther) Giese, from Houston, Texas; Joy (Sacomman) Clarke, from Glendora, Calif.; Darrell Englehardt from Madisonville, Ken., and the remaining 14 members of the Walker High School Class of 1949, who all chose to remain in our wonderful state of Minnesota, wish to again thank the The Pilot-Independent for the excellent coverage in the Sept. 25 issue of the paper.
Our thank you Letter to the Editor and all the photographs in Otto Ringle’s “The Old and New” column were deeply appreciated. The expression on the face of George Crow, as he admired the crown of Joan (Thomas) Urbanski was priceless! We especially enjoyed our visit with Tuck Geving at his assisted living home and urge everyone to take a minute during their busy lives to visit friends and relatives, who are in similar situations.
God’s peace!
Walker High School Class of 1949
