Thank you, Hackensack community
Thank you Hackensack American Legion for allowing us to have the very successful benefit for Dustin and Heather Manning at the Post April 10. Thank you also to the many businesses and individuals who donated to the silent auction and the volunteers who made it all happen.
Although nothing can change the loss of their precious little one taken way too soon, the Mannings know they have the support from the community, friends and family.
Beth and Bonnie Dupre
Hackensack
