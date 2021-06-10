Thank you, Hackensack Lion’s Club

The Hackensack library building fund was the recipient of the Lion’s Club June pancake breakfast which yielded over $1,000 for our capital campaign.

As I watched the Lions greet people at the door, make pancakes, serve coffee, bus tables, wash dishes — always with smiles — I was so impressed and touched by the selflessness of this group who do all of this for the community.

Thank you, Lions!

If you’re someone looking for a way to give back to the community, the Hackensack Lions are the group for you.

Maggie McGill

Hackensack

