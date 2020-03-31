Thank you, Lakeport
Township Board
Thank you goes out to the Lakeport Township for the money that they recently gave to two important programs in the Laporte area.
The first was for the battle against AIS (aquatic invasive species) in Kabekona and Garfield lakes. The lakes had each been receiving $1,500 per year from the township. We were able to bump the amount up to $2,000 a year with the help of township Treasurer Lois Buckley. A big thank you to her!
The second was for the Laporte Community Food Shelf. Since March was FoodShare Month, Terri White and Kay Sanders of the township board introduced the subject of giving to the food shelf. A motion was made to give the food shelf $500. It was seconded by Candy Kampfer and passed by the board.
These two actions by the Lakeport Township Board will benefit the Laporte area immensely. Thank you, Lakeport Township Board, for your generosity!
Rolf Smeby
Laporte
