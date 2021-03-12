Thank you, Leech Lake Band, for providing vaccines
On behalf of myself, my family and my friends, I wish to express my gratitude to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe for their generosity in providing vaccines beyond enrollment in and boundaries of the Leech Lake Reservation. Everyone I have talked to has the highest regard for their vaccination experience at the Boys and Girls Club in Cass Lake.
The Leech Lake Band’s kindness is a bright spot in what has been a gloomy year.
Larry Kimball
Walker
