Thank you, Leech Lake Band, for providing vaccines

On behalf of myself, my family and my friends, I wish to express my gratitude to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe for their generosity in providing vaccines beyond enrollment in and boundaries of the Leech Lake Reservation.  Everyone I have talked to has the highest regard for their vaccination experience at the Boys and Girls Club in Cass Lake.

The Leech Lake Band’s kindness is a bright spot in what has been a gloomy year.

Larry Kimball

Walker

