Thank you to ‘12 Ordinary Women’

Yesterday in the mail, I received a beautiful thank you card and a generous gift certificate to Brittany’s Floral. It was a thank you for making face masks for people in our community, signed by Twelve Ordinary Women.

I was humbled and overwhelmed when I read the card and wondered who these Twelve Ordinary Women are?  You have touched my heart; thank you for noticing me. My dear friend Ruth Brueland  cut out over 500 masks and I sewed them,  we then gave the masks to people we knew and didn’t know in our community as well as all over the United States. I hope you don’t mind but I shared the gift card with Ruth, I could not have done this task alone.  

I bought a beautiful hummingbird vine, and will enjoy watching the sweet little birds come to feed.  I didn’t know you ladies did such wonderful things to recognize people and to bring a little cheer into the world.  

God bless you; you are not so ordinary to me.

Diana Pratt

Walker

