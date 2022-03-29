The third annual Frostfest was held at the Walker City Park Feb. 26. We celebrated our unique northern Minnesota winter with ice golf, awesome live music, Deep Portage lumberjack games, Jack Pine Stables horseback rides, bird feeder building while conversing and warming ourselves by the fire and enjoying locally made brews and food. It was truly a wonderful winter outing for the entire family and community!
The Frostfest Committee would like to sincerely thank our sponsors for having such a caring and giving heart because without their financial support for this event it would not have been possible. With your donations, we were able to provide not only a day of fun for the entire family and our community, but it also provides donations to Deep Portage Learning Center in Hackensack and Jack Pine Stables in Akeley.
Together we made a difference in our community! Peace and blessings.
The following is a list of our generous sponsors: Bank Forward, Walker American Legion, Walker Legion Auxiliary, Walker Sons of the American Legion, Anderson’s Pine Point Resort, Pederson Dental, Hidden Paradise Builders, First National Bank North, First National Insurance, Chase on the Lake, Interstate Traffic Signs, City Sanitary, Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters, Northern Star Cenex, Walker Building Center, Walker Bay Live, Ortons Oil, Whispering Pines Funeral Services and the Leech Lake Chamber of Commerce.
Thank you to our volunteers. We couldn’t do this event without you. Special thanks to Ryan Haefele for everything you did to make this happen.
Thank you to the City of Walker for all of their assistance to make this event possible.
Leech Lake Frostfest Committee
Tony Sauer, Mark and Jan Vondenkamp (Portage Brewery), Carrie Johnson (Tianna Country Club), Jeff and Danielle Vondenkamp (Portage Brewery), Amie Ysteboe (The Piggy BBQ), Jennifer Arnold (Trapper’s Landing Lodge), Erin Haefele (Green Scene), Jana and Jeff Weise (Front Porch Quilts) and Cindy Wannarka (Leech Lake Chamber)
“Leech Lake Frostfest is committed to bringing family and community together to celebrate winter while preserving and enjoying our local environment.”
