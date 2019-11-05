Thank you, vets!
The special section last week in The Pilot-Independent about our veterans really moved me.
I would like to personally thank all of our vets in our community for their service then and for their service still. Our vets in Walker are very active, and I know quite a few, and we cannot thank you enough.
I would also like to thank our young men and women who are in the military now. I’m proud to live in Walker, and I do so because of all of you.
Neal Bacon
Walker
