Thank you, vets!

The special section last week in The Pilot-Independent about our veterans really moved me.

I would like to personally thank all of our vets in our community for their service then and for their service still. Our vets in Walker are very active, and I know quite a few, and we cannot thank you enough.

I would also like to thank our young men and women who  are in the military now. I’m proud to live in Walker, and I do so because of all of you.

Neal Bacon

Walker

