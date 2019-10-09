Thank you, Walker Legion Honor Guard
I would like to take the time and say thank you to the Walker American Legion Post 134 Honor Guard. It is an absolute honor to be with these veterans — past and currently serving.
We have 21 active members ranging in age from 27 to 91 performing a minimum of 45 functions per year. You will see us at any number of parades, memorial services and funerals. As a fundraiser, we also sell and install flag poles around the community.
By showing respect for our flag, we show appreciation for the men and women who have served and sacrificed in defense of those ideals from the patriots of the Continental Congress to the members of our military serving today. We identify the flag with almost everything we hold dear on earth. It represents our peace and security, our civil and political liberty, our freedom of religious worship, our family, our friends, and our home.
When we look at our flag and behold it emblazoned with our rights, we must remember that it is equally a symbol of our duties. Every glory we associate with it is the result of duty done.
With that being said, I would like to address our participation in the Leech Lake Culture Alliances Unity Day. Thank you to the members of the Honor Guard who were present that evening for their honor and professionalism in performing their duties in the face of abject scrutiny.
According to the Jan. 20, 2018 “Drillmaster” manual: “Tribal teams on Tribal lands would carry the Tribal Nations’ Color, American and state colors. Outside of Tribal lands, the American would be first and then the Tribal Nations’ color.”
Once again, thank you, honor guard, for your service to the community, state and nation, and God bless the United States of America.
Jeff Anderson
Walker American Legion Post 134 Honor Guard
