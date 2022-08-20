Letter to the editor: thank you! staff reports pilotnews@pilotindependent.com Gail Deboer Author email Aug 20, 2022 14 hrs ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Thank you!The Northwoods Arts Council would like to thank the following people and organizations for their support of the recent Northwoods Art and Book Festival.• Hackensack City for their support of our event.• All the businesses who supported our organization by posting posters and brochures.• To all the community volunteers and family members who jumped in to help in a variety of ways.• To all the NAC volunteers who worked tirelessly to make the day happen.• To Five Wings Arts Council for their generous financial support.• Chuck Trosen for use of tents.• Rob Triplett for the last-minute repairs to potholes and sweeping the streets.• Hackensack Lions for the use of their tables and chairs.• Pies By Guys for all of their hard work.• Jeanette Dudley from the Big Dipper for making pies.• Nei Bottling Bemidji for donated water and banners.• Dane and Heather Peterson set up and take down for festival.• The Pilot-Independent for publishing a variety of article, ads and their support for all our events.Northwoods Arts Council Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Tags Nac Thank You Walker Pilot Pilot-independent Northwoods Arts Council Heather Peterson Advertising Linguistics Company Volunteer Organization Nei Bottling Bemidji Brochure Dane Gail Deboer Author email Follow Gail Deboer Close Get email notifications on {{subject}} daily! Your notification has been saved. There was a problem saving your notification. {{description}} Email notifications are only sent once a day, and only if there are new matching items. Save Manage followed notifications Close Followed notifications Please log in to use this feature Log In Don't have an account? Sign Up Today Recommended for you Load comments × Post a comment as Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (0) comments Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Trending Now Alex Nelson Walker man dies Saturday in crash near Nisswa Lauren Kahl Adela 'Del' Roberts Hubbard County Sheriff's Report Latest e-Edition Aug. 17, 2022 To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Newsletters Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup. Error! There was an error processing your request. News Updates Would you like to receive our daily news? Signup today! Manage your lists
