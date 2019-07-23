Thanks for the bounty
A big shout out to Barb and Joe Sherman at Barb’s Greenhouse in Hackensack for giving away their bounty of beautiful veggies and herbs (have you ever smelled chocolate mint?) as the season for planting neared an end.
The school plot at the Walker Community Garden was a grateful recipient. Thank you for being a blessing to the community.
Jeannie Wood
Walker
