Thanks to friends, old and new from Civil Air Patrol
It was a great pleasure to welcome you back to our [Tri-County Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol] Pancake Breakfast. We missed you last year. It was great to see both familiar faces and meet new friends. We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.
Special thanks to those who helped us organize the breakfast. Thanks to the Cass County sheriff’s Office, Cass County Lakes Area Dive Team, Walker Fire Department, Walker Police Department, First National Bank, Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, SuperOne Foods, Pikedale Lodge and Paul Wannarka.
We also thank The Pilot-Independent, Pine Cone Press and other area newspapers that ran our article.
We look forward to seeing you all at next year’s breakfast.
Tri-County Composite Squadron
Civil Air Patrol
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.