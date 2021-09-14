Thanks to friends, old and new from Civil Air Patrol

It was a great pleasure to welcome you back to our [Tri-County Composite Squadron Civil Air Patrol] Pancake Breakfast. We missed you last year. It was great to see both familiar faces and meet new friends.  We hope you enjoyed it as much as we did.

Special thanks to those who helped us organize the breakfast. Thanks to the Cass County sheriff’s Office, Cass County Lakes Area Dive Team, Walker Fire Department, Walker Police Department, First National Bank, Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce, SuperOne Foods, Pikedale Lodge and Paul Wannarka.

We also thank The Pilot-Independent, Pine Cone Press and other area newspapers that ran our article.

We look forward to seeing you all at next year’s breakfast.

Tri-County Composite Squadron

Civil Air Patrol

