The Mueller report
Now that the public has received the long anticipated Mueller Report, two chapters, the first consisting of 200 pages written by staff attorneys and not, apparently, by the man for which it was named, Robert Mueller, a former director of the FBI, once again we have learned that “words matter.” Our elementary and high school teachers spent great energy and time doing their best to impress upon us, “words matter.”
Robert Mueller knew that very well. However his stammering, halting delivery which included more than 100 failures to answer questions directly but instead replying with “I don’t know” or saying “That’s beyond my purview,” convinced many that he obviously had not written or had failed to review the report.
What a terrible disservice to the public, especially after 22 months of work and over $30 million cost to the taxpayers. Words matter, and so do tax-spent money. The 200 page first part Mr. Mueller could have briefly summarized with a single page summary statement such as, “My committee concludes that after a most thorough, professional investigation of the allegation that Mr. Trump conspired with Russian authorities regarding the 2016 US national election, (the charge of “collusion”) and that Trump allegedly interfered with the elective process (“obstruction”). This committee has no basis whatsoever in the legality of these charges. Therefore the allegations brought to our committee are dismissed as they all are without legal merit or foundation.
Words matter. So does “the truth and nothing but the truth, so help me God.” The entire matter should be closed so that all public officials can turn their full attention to honoring their oaths of office and to serving the American people. Words Matter, and so does an office holders doing their Constitutional duties. All Americans should recall and observe our nation’s motto: “In God We Trust.”
M. H. Steffel
Nevis, MN
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.