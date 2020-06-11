These are historic times we’re in right now
With a Special Session [starting last] week, there’s a lot of business to get done. We need to address the systemic racism in our country.
The killing of George Floyd has shocked and awoken the world. The disparities and injustices people of color — particularly black Americans — face are not and should not be treated as a political bargaining chip. Everyone should feel safe in their communities regardless of race, religion, or social status. We must act now and stop making promises.
There’s also a bonding bill that we must pass. The bonding bill is a key component of our economic recovery. The projects will create thousands of good-paying jobs. In return, these workers and their families will put that money back into our local economy, which has been devastated by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Many of our cities and municipalities, especially here in rural Minnesota, can’t wait any longer to do some of these projects. Public health and safety are at risk if this bonding bill isn’t done.
These are very historic times we’re in right now. We have an opportunity to make real, beneficial changes that help us and future generations. What happens now is what our grandchildren will learn about in school.
My hopes are that they’ll read about the good that came from this. This isn’t a time for party politics, but to work together to build a better Minnesota and a better country.
Joe Abeyta
Grand Rapids
