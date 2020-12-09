They were there to help
My wife Sue and I want to thank a few people we know and a number of people we don’t know who stepped in to help our son Geo, when he was injured recently in a four-wheeler crash.
Fortunately, two of his best friends, Eli Pfeiffer and Logan Watts, were with him when the crash occurred. They lifted the vehicle off Geo and immediately saw that his injuries were well behond their ability to care for. They called 911 and the rescue squad was on the scene in a matter of minutes.
Eli also called his mom, Shannon, who immediately called Sue about the crash. The EMTs did a quick assessment of Geo’s injuries and prepared him for an emergency helicopter trip to the hospital in Fargo. Sue was able to go with him. I don’t know who the emergency responders were, but I know they were well-trained to stabilize Geo and get him on the helicopter for the trip to Fargo’s emergency room.
The emergency doctors and nurses were quickly able to determine that Geo had a broken leg, broken arm, smashed elbow, plus numerous cuts, scrapes and contusions from the road. He had one bad blow to his forehead, which they were concerned might be a concussion, so that was immediately evaluated. He did not have a concussion but had plenty of other injuries to be checked out. His leg, elbow and arm were all operated on within a few hours, and the broken bones were stabilized with pins, plates and bandages. Geo was very skillfully cared for during the next few days and then came home. He continues to receive medical care and support from a home health care nurse and physical and occupational therapists.
Thanks to Eli and Logan for standing by Geo when he needed them most. Thanks to Shannon Pfeiffer and her nurse friend, Rayleen Marich, who helped out at the accident scene. Thanks to a guy on a motorcycle who stopped and used his knowledge to be helpful. Thanks to all the EMTs, the helicopter pilot and nurse, the emergency doctors and nurses at Sanford Hospital in Fargo, and to the surgeons and other doctors and nurses at the hospital.
We are very grateful for everyone’s care, concern and compassion. Our family is thankful to God that Geo is home and healing.
Drew and Sue Morris
Walker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.