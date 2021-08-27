I am writing to you concerning the Walker Library. We have been patrons of the library since we moved to Walker, and it has been a lifeline for our family. I really appreciated the surveys that were put out, asking what the community wanted to use the library for and how to proceed with the collapsing building. Thank you for letting us have a voice as to this vital resource.
We went to the library weekly before COVID-19 hit. It was great that there were different sections for the different levels of my kids. There was a ready bean bag in a quiet area for the older child, a table in the kids’ section for the middle children, and a wonderful play area for the youngest. The books were easy to locate for each level, and we loved going to the library. We would meet friends at the library and then go downtown to get lunch. It was a great boost to get us out into town.
Since the library has moved, we have only been there twice. We know that the staff has done the best they can with the space they have, and that finding a place was limited, due to the heaviness of books. There simply is not enough room in the current building for our family, let alone meeting friends and utilizing the resources available at the library.
Three generations of our family have enjoyed the Walker Library, and we hope to continue that as our children grow. Please push forward, develop and build the new library! I look forward to seeing this community coming together around the library once again. Thank you for your time and attention to this matter.
April Gustafson
Walker
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.