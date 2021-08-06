Time to accept reality
More than six years ago, Enbridge started on their path to replace the Line 3 pipeline project. And more than six years ago, pipeline opponents started on their path of disruption, violence, harassment and endangering of lives.
President Obama’s administration declared the replacement one of need with numerous state and federal agencies backing the decision over the years. There have been a handful of court hearings – each time with Enbridge coming out victorious.
Time and time again, the Line 3 replacement project has been deemed necessary and viable and allowed to move forward. The project has met the required environmental review processes, they have obtained the proper permits, and they have surpassed every benchmark mandated for a project of this scope.
For protesters, on the other hand, their path has been a bit different. Since construction got underway at the end of last year, Line 3 protesters have attempted every angle possible to shut down this project. And they have failed at every attempt.
There is no amount of blocking construction or vulgar language that will prevent this pipeline project from being complete. With the project more than 70 percent complete, it is time for Line 3 protesters to accept reality and move on.
Kathy Galliger
Aitkin City Council member
