To my fellow community members:
I am writing this letter to help spread awareness of the importance to vote “yes” on Nov. 5 in support of School District 113’s referendum. By voting “yes” you are voting to improve our school district’s transportation system and technology.
We have all been victims of our north country’s harsh winter elements. Currently our buses are dated, some are in need of repair and are of no value to trade in. There has already been one incident of a bus breaking down this school year. I am grateful this was not in the middle of January when the wind chill can be dangerously cold. By voting “yes” you will be helping to keep our children’s transportation safe and keeping future costs down with less breakdowns and costly repairs.
Our elementary students are using tablet type technology that has been passed down from the high school. These devices are too old to support the needed updates that will allow needed and expected programs to run.
Of course, I am biased; these issues directly affect my children (second and fourth grades), but these issues affect our community as a whole. The majority of our community and extended communities rely on public education. We all know, “It takes a village.” These children are our future. I urge you to please vote “yes” on Nov. 5.
Cristin Undem
Walker
