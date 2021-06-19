To the Cass County Fair Board

Don’t tear down the 4-H County Fair Building!

The plan is to tear down the building because there is a hole in the roof and a beam is beginning to rot, is like cutting off your head because you have a toothache. A new roof should be a minor problem in today’s world.

Tearing down the building, just to put up a new, shiny one on the same foundation, would rip the heart and memories of all the 4-H young people who learned how to work with all kinds of people in all kinds of conditions in that building. Learning how to deal with life is learned in 4-H activities.

These “hands-on lessons” become the background of America.

Please reconsider your plan. FIX THE ROOF!

Leo and Susan Bye-Elyea

Friends of 4-H

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments