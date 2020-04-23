A toxic work environment in Social Services
A week ago, a former coworker and friend wrote a letter to the editor about her experience working for Cass County Health, Human and Veteran Services and shared she has witnessed nine workers, one being a supervisor, leave the Child Protection Team since March 2019. I am one of the nine workers.
While my time with Cass County was short-lived, they were the most stressful and depleting months of my life. Walking into that building instilled instantaneous tension as you suddenly felt you were walking on egg shells as every move was watched and documented that would later be exploited, addressed with deceit, and being the timer on the “bomb” that was set to explode once it locked onto its next target.
I have witness firsthand several coworkers being targeted by this “bomb,” creating a toxic work environment and added unnecessary stress to an already stressful occupation with a high burnout rate. One coworker was assigned more than 30 cases and expected to still take on new investigations with no understanding of how the workload was prioritized. Instead of meeting this worker where they were at — offering support — they were reprimanded with a write-up and then assigned more cases. There is no value in the importance of human relationships when concerns are addressed, as administration hides behind the façade of a trauma informed practice.
It is disheartening to see the administration of Cass County, a fellow social worker, disregard the NASW ethical principles as they continue to instill and fuel the deceit and disregard for the dignity and worth of their employees.
During my exit interview, I brought up concerns about a lack of understanding the effects of secondhand trauma has on the workers and not feeling supported. It was met with a response that there is a trauma informed care team, but did the trauma informed care team ever provide training for staff, provide support or hold meetings? No. Putting up fliers around the building to claim you are trauma informed means nothing if you don’t actually implement the practice.
How long will this vicious cycle be allowed to continue to affect the undeserving workers who are in the field to protect and help?
Brittany Hanrahan
Bemidji
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.