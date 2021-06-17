Truth in the Pineland Sands
I still believe that to right a wrong all that is necessary is to compile facts and display the truth. Once the truth is displayed no one can operate long in opposition to it.
In the situation with chemical ag in the Pineland Sands Area of northern Minnesota finding media to display the compiled truth has been quite difficult. It appears there isn’t much interest in the truth.
Why? I would contend that when the truth concerns a multinational corporation people are uncomfortable with looking deeper for several reasons.
On the regulatory side of things, agencies that are supposed to protect resources and residents are offered budget cuts by legislators discomfited when truths about their multinational corporate campaign donors are made public. This is why agencies like the DNR can find ways to ignore their own studies and data, and even collude with industry and other agencies to conceal the truth.
Many documents came to light during the process of appealing (Mn Court of Appeals #A20-0960) the DNR’s decision to ignore residents’ concerns with RD Offutt’s chemical agriculture. In 13,000+ pages of correspondence between agencies, select farmers, and the RD Offutt Company (RDO) the collusion is quite evident. I expect only a very few will ever take the time to review these documents. Some at the Environmental Working Group have done the due diligence here, and this effort now provides a foundation for truth. I believe one can also be certain that the lawyers at RDO are familiar with the entirety of said documents, and the peril presented to their corporate network.
In these documents it is plain to see that RDO has intended to avoid Environmental Review since beginning operations in our area.
In a 1997 Forbes interview with Offutt such is even bragged of: “...anticorporate farming laws and other vestiges of populism still exist in the Great Plains states. Offutt skirts that problem by not incorporating his farm division. He also spreads his acreage over 10 states and leases or swaps about half of his land. This helps him camouflage his holdings...”
To aid in this camouflage RDO has enlisted primarily legislators, DNR, MDA, and the few local farmers who are willing to sacrifice their neighborhood if compensation is adequate.
Camouflaging gets even easier though, when an assistant attorney general either intentionally or ignorantly misleads three disinterested appellate judges regarding RDO operations (insanely, there are no repercussions for this).
On the media side of things, it seems quite odd that so few pieces have been written about the appeals case, and that of those that have been some are not fact checked in the least (this would include the June 2 Northwoods Press article). This could be due to a simple bias which can reasonably be expected from any media outlet, it could be a gag order from media leadership friendly to industro-political interest, or it could be due to the unsexy nature of the issue, which is to say that conventional chemical ag in our region, and indeed our nation, is a silent-screaming nightmare.
On the Pineland Sands residents side of things, the people who live around this area are overwhelmingly non-belligerent, somewhat more so when up against a well lawyered multinational corporation. We would like to enjoy the lakes and pines as much as the tourists who come here from all over the nation. Looking deeper into this issue invariably brings widespread concern for neighbors being oversprayed with agrichemicals, depletion and contamination of groundwater, and admission that the food produced is laden with pesticides — not fit for human or animal consumption, much less fit to “feed the world.” When did the world stop being able to feed itself, anyway?
Someday a brave soul will take up the challenge of writing the true story of the Pineland Sands. Until then go chemical-free, find the farmers and gardeners growing real food, and make sure your drinking water is good.
Mike Tauber
Backus
