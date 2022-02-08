Vaccine hesitancy
You have probably heard that Neal Young (Crosby, Stills and Nash) has demanded that Spotify take down a podcast from their forum which carries the Joe Rogan Experience (a radio show that examines current events). Young’s ultimatum is that Spotify either remove the podcast or remove all Young’s music from their forum.
Have you been wondering what all the fuss is about, but are not curious enough to find out? Let me try to walk you through it. Firstly, you need to understand that there are a variety of social network platforms that are used for disseminating information: Twitter, Facebook and the like. Often these platforms are rife with vile hate speech and plain old B.S. However, they are also used as an avenue to get information to the public that mainstream media, big tech, big government, big pharma, and puffing politicians don’t want you to hear. In an attempt to justify this censorship, they use the pejorative term, “mis-information” (anything that is not in line with what they want you to hear).
Why this censorship is important is because it directly impacts the issue of mass COVID vaccinations. They want you to actually have all relevant data and think about it, but instead the goal is to eliminate all “vaccine hesitancy.” Thus, if you don’t get all the information you need to make a rational reasoned decision, you’ll be more compliant and blindly follow. Perish the thought of ever being misled by people in power. (Remember: “weapons of mass destruction”? How about “the Afghan army will keep the Taliban in check”?) Anyway, the purpose of this censorship campaign is to delete anything contrary to what the CDC or Tony Fauci says. This is accomplished by denying any exposure to the public a conflicting opinion.
The target of this recent attack by Neal Young (who is clearly serving as someone’s pawn) is not actually Spotify or Joe Rogan. The target is Joe Rogan’s podcast guest, Dr. Robert Malone, MD, one of the world’s premier vaccine epidemiologists. Dr. Malone has close to 100 peer-reviewed publications which have been cited over 12,000 times. He is also the president of the Global COVID Summit, an organization of over 16,000 doctors and scientists committed to speaking truth about COVID pandemic research and treatment.
The three-hour long podcast addresses various conflicts of interest within the power players, the manipulation of data, the potential side effects of COVID vaccines, the value of natural immunity, the effectiveness of other known-to-be-safe medications, the gross failure of the FDA, and why we should not be wholesale vaccinating children.
Removing the podcast in question would be a blatant (and all too routine) act of censorship. The routine is all too well known: First, there is the ridiculing (including personal and professional vilification), then the name-calling, followed by removing from view the “offending information” or blackmailing any forum used by the target to inform the public. Dr. Malone is only one of many experts who have been similarly attacked as a “fringe epidemiologist” deserving of ridicule and censorship. Other “fringe epidemiologists” on this list are professors from Oxford, Harvard and Stanford. Have you heard what they have to say? Probably not. Go figure.
I am not an anti-vaxxer; but, I am not a lemming either. My use of lemming is obviously a metaphor referring to individuals who, due to blind misplaced trust, suffer dire consequences.
We are obviously in a COVID pandemic. Mind you, we have also been in a pandemic of bureaucracy, theft of constitutional rights and censorship, all of which have been used to manipulate our natural hesitancies. It’s an undeniable truth that the COVID vaccines have not had long-term testing, and therefore, the potential long-term negative effects are not fully known. Nevertheless, it seems to be universally accepted that, if vaccinated, older people and others with compromised immune systems stand a better chance of survival and of minimizing adverse symptoms of the COVID virus. Thus, for me (at 72) it was an easy call to get vaccinated. It made sense to increase my odds of being around another 20 years instead of worrying about whether I might have a negative reaction some time down the road.
The vaccinating of children, however, surely should stand on completely different footing than old and compromised people. Based on the extremely limited testing and potential long-term negative effects, and especially given the resilience of children and the value of natural immunity, great caution should be taken before injecting innocent children with an experimental vaccine. The fact that our governor is offering $200 bribes for parents to do just that should be an outrage to us all. When subjecting a child to the unknown, a parent is charged with the duty of being fully informed of the potential negative effects, a duty that should never be circumvented by 30 pieces of silver.
Murray Bright
Walker
In the Mayo Clinic, Minnesota has a premier health provider that is used by presidents, prime ministers, and royalty from around the world. And if I had a loved one who was desperately ill, I would want them in Mayo, too.
Given that, I will not get my COVID vaccination advice from Spotify but from here: https://www.mayoclinic.org/coronavirus-covid-19
It is all pretty simple.
PS: Anyone who has followed Neil Young's career would realize that he no one's pawn.
