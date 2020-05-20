Many of us in Cass and surrounding Minnesota counties vote in mail ballot precincts. I personally have voted by mail for many years. It is convenient and has been proven to be secure. There is a generous window of opportunity to cast a ballot and it eliminates the need to find the correct polling place, stand in line and, in our current situation, to risk our health to exercise the right to vote.
Minnesota citizens have consistently led the nation in voter turnout. The past months we have also stepped up to take care of each other during the Covid-19 pandemic. We can do both this year by expanding vote-by-mail options. We can make changes to our voting procedures the way we have made other changes to stay safe and flatten the COVID-19 curve. We can and we must do everything to provide a safe, secure method of voting for the 2020 elections. Our elected officials need to make vote-by-mail a high priority now.
Cheryl Jones
Remer
