Wake up, Americans and our world!
It seems we are missing the facts, from what I’ve been noticing.
I keep thinking of the old saying, “Nero fiddled while Rome burned.”
Well, the fact is, it’s an analogy of what’s going on with our planet today because of the excessive number of humans consuming all our natural resources. This is definitely polluting our land, water and air, to a large degree, and it’s increasing with very little control.
Now we have “no-brainers” trying to take away women’s personal rights, and this just adds fuel to the fire and makes matters worse by increasing our over-populated consumers and polluters, the opposite of what we need to be doing.
It’s a fact that temperatures are rising from all this human activity, due to the greenhouse effect. It’s happening worldwide and is accelerating in intensity all around the world.
Also clean water is becoming short in supply. Rivers are drying up. This is affecting human use, irrigation for crops grown for all our people, keeping our forests alive, and the list goes on. The southwest part of our great nation will soon be a dry desert.
The good news is we need to become more conservative by reducing use of natural resources via smaller, fuel-efficient cars and homes, smaller families, and the list goes on. Our children and grandchildren will suffer greatly unless we take responsible and immediate action. Their lives depend on it.
PS. I’ve been around a long time and worked as a problem-solver for many years. I see these true facts as very important for survival of life on our one and only planet.
Think seriously and take action!
Bob Paulsen
Hackensack
