Walker Bay Day was a roaring success July 30 at Walker City Park. The Leech Lake Area Chamber of Commerce was lucky enough to have a beautiful summer day on Walker Bay for the event. Local families along with area visitors took part in all the festivities that have become a tradition at Walker Bay Day.
The Big Dig is always the main attraction for the children ages 3-14. They line up to register for their turn to find a token in the sand and race toward the prizes, which include anything from a bike to a plastic dinosaur and everything in between.
Dale and Harriet Jones of Walker once again donated funds to cover all the prizes for the almost 350 children who skipped out of the prize area with smiles on their faces.
The Leech Lake Drum and Dance Troupe presented a Pow Wow Exhibition that wowed the crowd. They invited everyone into their circle to participate.
Other activities throughout the day included a magic show by Imaginick, balloon tying, Pickle Ball exhibition, Cardio Drumming Exhibition, and a rare visit from Mirabel and Bruno from Encanto. Touch the Trucks was a huge success as children had hands-on access to firetrucks and sheriff cars. There were booths with children’s events in abundance.
Thank you to our big sponsors of the day which included 1st National Bank Walker, Arvig Communications, Enbridge Energy Company, Moondance Events, Reed’s Family Outdoor Outfitters, Spencer Ross American Legion and Sanford Health.
Other sponsors and organizations that we want to thank included Paul Bunyan Communication, American National Bank, Christmas Point & Wild Rice Co., D.W. Jones, Lakes Area Powersports, Loney’s Sales & Service, Nei Bottling, Nistler Floor Covering, Orton Oil Cenex, Pederson Family Dental, Shores of Leech Lake, Spitzack Building, Walker Dairy Queen, Walker Rotary, Adventure North Resort, First National Bank Insurances, City of Walker, Lampert’s Cabinets, Lake Country Power, Norms Auto Body, Northern Engineering, Orton’s Y-Mart, The Pilot Independent and Y-Bottle Shop.
Walker Bay Day 2022 was made possible because of the work and support of many!
