Many, many thanks to all who made our 70th Reunion of the Walker High School Class of 1949, the success that it was!
Thanks to Jim Hammer for letting us use his six-man golf cart. Thanks to Travis Hensch and WHA Schools for the complimentary tickets to the game and reserving space at the tailgate party and the back row in the stadium.
Thanks to The Pilot-Independent, First National Bank, Subway, SuperOne, Freeman Well Drilling and KQ102 for the complimentary snacks at the tail-gate party. Thanks to Benson’s Emporium for letting us use their front room for a post-game get-together. And finally, thanks to everybody who came up to us, congratulated us, and made us feel young again!
WHA Class of 1949
