Walker Fourth of July events cancelled
The Fourth of July celebration in our community is a very special event. It honors the establishment of our country and the pride we have in the freedoms and obligations we jointly share and enjoy. It also attracts a large number of visitors to our area and has a very positive economic impact.
While we are admittedly biased, we believe that few, if any, communities our size provide a better celebration of Independence Day. With those thoughts in mind, it is with a great deal of disappointment that the Walker Lions Club has unanimously decided, due to the COVID-19 pandemic, that we cannot safely conduct the events that have historically been our responsibility, the parade and the fireworks. Our foremost concern is the health of our area residents.
While it is great to see that more businesses are now able to open with proper safety precautions, events that bring together hundreds or thousands of people will unfortunately not be a part of our lives for the foreseeable future.
The parade obviously cannot be held with proper social distancing. The fireworks could possibly be viewed safely from boats on Walker Bay, however, we feel it would be very difficult to control proper social distancing for spectators on land. The safety and well-being of the citizens of Walker and surrounding communities will always be our number one concern.
While Independence Day will feel very different this July, we believe the spirit that celebrating our birth as a nation provides will still be with us. Find ways to honor those who have sacrificed for the freedoms we enjoy and those who are working to keep us healthy during this pandemic. Celebrate a spirit of national responsibility by each of us doing our part to help keep our fellow citizens healthy.
We all hope July 4, 2021, will look very different.
Gary Walworth
Walker Lions Club president
Editor’s note:
The Rick Voight Fund is currently working to host the fireworks.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.