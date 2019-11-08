Walker Legion Haunted House thank you
The season for haunting and handing out candy is now behind us. There are many aspects to getting a haunted house ready at the Walker Legion and this is all done with volunteers.
We start by removing all the tables and chairs. Then comes construction and installation of walls. Next we spent six days setting up props, decorating and doing lighting. Our Auxiliary fills hundreds of candy bags.
Halloween night we assemble our scare crew and get dressed in a variety of costumes and spend hours making people scream, laugh and, yes, some even cry. The Auxiliary hands out candy and keeps a tally on how many visitors we have. The next day we spent six hours taking everything down and packing it away till next year.
I would like to take this opportunity to thank all of the volunteers who made the Walker Legion haunted house a success again. Hopefully, I don’t miss anyone: Mona, Ryan, Tom, Mustafa, Brenda, Murray, Julie, Martha, Nate, Lake, Joe, Lauren, Logan and the Walker Legion Auxiliary.
Tony Sauer
Haunted House coordinator
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.