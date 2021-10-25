Walker Library provides a wide range of needs
Libraries reflect a community’s vision and values. From a well-preserved, stately brick building to an ultra-modern structure with soaring windows, libraries symbolize a commitment to entertain and educate their patrons.
Our local library has been able to provide for a wide range of needs and interests over the years. At the time the original library was built, it was said that Walker was the smallest community in the country to have a Carnegie Library. (Legend has it that a photo was sent to the Carnegie Foundation picturing grain fields, sturdy barns and herds of cattle, downplaying the logging action, to present an impression of a location that would “flourish and prosper,” as the foundation sought.)
Although the years have not been kind to our library site, what with fires and cracking walls, library staff persisted, offering research help, which has moved to computers; books on tape, now including e-books; and programs for children both winter and summer, as well as Legacy programs for adults. Though seating has been severely limited, these programs have given us author appearances, musical performances featuring unique instruments and storytelling, and historical reenactments.
Our community has much in which we can take pride, and we don’t need to take photos misleadingly labeled “near Walker..” We have quality medical facilities, restaurants and retail. Our offerings continue to expand and diversify.
However, the current state of our library is not a point of pride. “Temporarily” housed in an out-of-the-way location, it doesn’t even provide enough space to display the entire collection.
Meanwhile, users wait for signs of progress toward a new library home. Instead, we see foot shuffling, finger pointing and delays.
We can only hope to soon see evidence that our community leaders recognize the value of an educated citizenry. They have the power and responsibility to contribute to that ongoing effort.
Joe and Bev Jorland
Laporte
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.