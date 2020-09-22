Walker Sons of American Legion thank you

The Walker Sons of the American Legion conducted their flag pole raffle drawing Sept. 11.

Colby Marich won the flag pole grand prize and we had 19 other prizes that were awarded.

We would like to thank local businesses that graciously donated to make our raffle a success: Walker Home Center, Reeds Family Outdoor Outfitters, NAPA Young Auto Parts, Anderson’s Grand Vu Lodge, Anderson’s Cove Resort, Tianna Country Club, Shriver’s Bait Co, Clark’s Garage, The Piggy BBQ and the Walker Dairy Queen.

Walker Sons of the American Legion

