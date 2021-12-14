Warriors and Wolves
Last week, we watched both the Wolves boys’ and girls’ basketball teams, and before the games, we ran into Travis Hensch, the Wolves Athletic Director. Travis is very enthusiastic about putting together a couple of plaques recognizing not only the WHA Wolves who went on to play college sports, but also the old Walker Warriors!
The Dec. 8 edition of The Pilot-Independent carried a very tentative list of not only boys who have gone on to play college sports, but also the girls! Since the list was published, many additions have been submitted, however, many are still missing.
Please dig out last week’s paper and see if your athletes are listed. If you have already thrown the paper away, perhaps The Pilot Office will help you out. We want the list to be as accurate as possible, so if you have additions please send them to ottoringle@gmail.com and have a wonderful holiday season!
Otto Ringle
Walker
